Ecuador will expand its wind energy plan

The National Government announced this Friday, December 31, 2021 that it will look abroad for cutting-edge technology to strengthen a wind power generation plan, which allows it to expand its electricity production with renewable energy.

For this reason, the state Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (Celec) issued an invitation to international suppliers to acquire “specialized software for the evaluation of wind resources in complex terrain.”

Following the international tender, the contract for the acquisition of the specialized software is expected to be awarded until March 11, Celec said in a statement.

This technology will allow the country to measure weather conditions in different regions and evaluate the possibility of executing projects to take advantage of the wind energy resource in electricity generation.

At the moment, Celec has carried out field investigations in several Ecuadorian provinces with the aim of increasing the inventory of energy resources in the country, which can feed an Electricity Generation Expansion Plan.

In the Sierra, Celec has installed wind measurement meteorological towers in provinces such as Loja, Azuay, Cañar, Cotopaxi and Pichincha; while in the coastal zone it has identified potential sites in Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santa Elena, Guayas and El Oro.

The bulk of Ecuador’s electricity generation comes from its hydroelectric plants, followed by plants that consume fuels and so-called renewable energies such as wind and solar.

The so-called Electricity Master Plan plans to expand the country’s generation with non-conventional renewable energy projects such as photovoltaic (solar), wind power, geothermal resources and the use of biomass.