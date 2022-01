Vestas secures an order for 113 MW of wind power with 2W Energia and exceeds 6 GW of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Brazil

Vestas signed an agreement with 2W Energia for the 113 MW Kairos wind farm, located in the municipality of Icapuí in the state of Ceará, Brazil.

The order includes 25 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, which optimizes energy production over the life of the project.

With this project, Vestas surpasses the milestone of 6 GW of orders received in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW wind turbine, including the 4.5 MW variant, consolidating itself as the best-selling wind turbine model of all time in Brazil due to its excellent adaptation to local wind conditions and its unmatched levelized cost of energy. Globally, the V150-4.2 MW turbine has exceeded 17.5 GW in order intake.

“We are pleased to have 2W as our new customer with this first deal. We are confident that the reliability and competitiveness of our 4MW platform combined with the long-term service contract will provide 2W, one of the largest energy sales platforms in the Brazilian market, the certainty they need to continue creating downsizing opportunities. of costs, sustainability and management. for its customers in the free energy market ”says Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas Latin America.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with Vestas for the Kairos Project and being able to rely on wind turbines with such a long track record around the world that they will deliver the quality we expect for our Kairos Project. 2W Energia has been investing in renewable energies to increase and expand the country’s access to clean energies in a sustainable way ”, highlights Cláudio Ribeiro, CEO of 2W Energia.

Wind turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, and commissioning is scheduled for the last quarter of the same year.

Wind turbines are produced locally under the FINAME rules of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), creating jobs and expanding Brazil’s wind energy industry and supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix.