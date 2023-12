Vestas supplies 14 V162-6.2 wind turbines and 87 MW of wind power in Lithuania

Vestas has received a firm order from UAB Vejoteka, owned by Enefit Green, for the Kelme II wind farm project in Lithuania.

The order consists of 14 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

“I am pleased that our collaboration with Enefit Green in the Baltic states continues and now extends from Estonia to Lithuania,” says Jens Pinderup, Vice President Sales East at Vestas NCE. “The whole area offers enormous potential for wind energy projects and we are proud that our EnVentus wind turbines offer a competitive solution for our customers while helping to decarbonise the energy system in the Baltic region.”

“Enefit Green is delighted to be working together with Vestas in Lithuania to deliver the Kelme II wind farm project, following our successful collaboration with Vestas on the delivery of the 21 MW Purtse wind farm in Estonia earlier this year,” says the member of the board of directors of Enefit Green, Andrés Maasing. “The Vestas EnVentus wind turbine provides a very good solution for our Kelme II wind farm and we look forward to continuing to use this and other Vestas technologies in our other development projects in the Baltics and Poland in the future. “This is just a second step in what looks set to become a fruitful long-term relationship for both Vestas and Enefit Green.”

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.