Vestas is awarded 45 MW of wind power in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from BayWa r.e. for the Dollenkamp wind farm in Brakel, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

The order consists of eight V162-5.6 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the wind turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to be involved in this new project with BayWa r.e., which supports the strong collaboration we have and our shared vision for a sustainable future,” says Sulai Fahimi, Vice President of Sales at Vestas in Central Europe. “We are very pleased to have been selected to supply our onshore wind turbines for the Dollenkamp wind farm, as it highlights the importance of onshore wind energy in the German energy transition.”

BayWa r.e. “We have been working with Vestas for a long time and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership and working together successfully on this exciting project, which will provide clean electricity to over 30,000 homes once operational,” confirms Dr. Marie-Luise Pörtner. , CEO of BayWa r.e. Viento GmbH.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.