Suzlon secures 193.2 MW wind order from The KP Group in Gujarat

Supply 92 wind turbines of 2.1 MW nominal power each. Wind farm with a total installed capacity of 193.2 MW to be completed at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat. This will be part of the Wind-Solar Hybrid and STU (State Transmission Utility) tariff project to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the state.

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 193.2 MW wind power project for The KP Group. This will be part of the Wind-Solar Hybrid and STU (State Transmission Utility) tariff based project to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the state of Gujarat. Suzlon will supply 92 units of its 2.1 MW S120 wind turbine turbines (WTG) with a 140 m hybrid lattice tubular tower (HLT) at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Suzlon will execute the project with scope of supply, supervision and commissioning. In addition, Suzlon will also perform post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “With an extremely conducive political environment offered by Gujarat, this order from The KP Group is a testament to India Inc’s commitment to building a sustainable India. It is encouraging to see the private sector giving “one step forward. to the task with so much enthusiasm, especially through the C&I segment that will help MSMEs become globally competitive by shifting to green energy.”

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce a new order from KP Group. KP Group has been a long-standing player in the renewable energy sector and has constantly worked to increase energy installations renewable energy in the country. “Suzlon is proud of the fact that committed customers like the KP Group continue to select our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the entire wind energy value chain. The energy generated from this project will serve, among other things, the commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer. segment and the people of Gujarat with clean, green and renewable energy. “Suzlon is committed to partnering with an increasing number of Indian industries, driving them towards their net zero goals while powering the nation with sustainable energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said: “This project is in line with our objective to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors and the people of Gujarat. As India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider “With proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost-effective made-in-India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. With nearly three decades of serving India with renewable energy, KP Group is focused on growing its green energy footprint in India, helping our customers fuel their growth and electricity needs with clean energy.”

Suzlon wind turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

KP Group was founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel in 1994 and is now a well-known group in Gujarat. What started as a logistics services provider in 1994 is now a group with a combined turnover of around Rs. 12,000 million with 1GW commissioned in Renewable projects.

The Group has completed over 28 years of successful operations and today consists of several groups of companies, all of which contribute to the rapid and strong growth of the group. Over the last decade, the group has achieved phenomenal growth as a result of diversification into the manufacturing and galvanizing sector, renewable energy (solar and wind) and telecom infrastructure. The group’s main entities include KPI Green Energy Limited, KP Energy Limited, KP Green Engineering Pvt Limited and KP Human Development Foundation.

