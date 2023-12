Clean Energy Leader Anne Reynolds Joins ACP as Vice President, Offshore Wind

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced that Anne Reynolds, a leader in the clean energy industry, will join the organization as the new Vice President, Offshore Wind, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong track record in advocacy and environmental policy.

Reynolds, previously the Executive Director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY), played a pivotal role in advancing New York’s offshore wind industry and clean energy policies. Her leadership contributed to major policy wins, demonstrating her capability to drive impactful change.

“We are pleased that Anne is joining ACP in this important leadership role,” said Frank Macchiarola, ACP’s Chief Policy Officer. “Her combined background in government and environmental and energy advocacy makes her uniquely qualified to champion cohesive policies to expand the US offshore wind industry.”

In her role, Reynolds will lead ACP’s efforts to advocate for and implement offshore wind strategies, working closely with member companies and state and federal policymakers to further a domestic offshore wind industry with enormous potential.

Her experience, including her role in the New York State Climate Action Council and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, helps bolster ACP’s comprehensive understanding of environmental issues and policy development. Reynolds was also a founder of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance.

Reynolds officially joins ACP on January 22, 2024.