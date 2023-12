RWE secures 684-megawatt project together with Mitsui and Osaka Gas in Japanese offshore wind energy auction

Wind farm to be located off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture Partnership represents a strong combination of long-term expertise in offshore wind and knowledge of the local market.

RWE Offshore Wind Japan Murakami-Tainai K.K. has been selected in a consortium together with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”) and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (“Osaka Gas”) to deliver a commercial-scale offshore wind project off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese Government* has appointed the consortium to develop, construct and operate a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm off the country’s west coast. This is in line with the country’s commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity as an integral part of its sustainable energy goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

With a planned capacity of 684 megawatts (MW), the project will make a significant contribution to the country’s renewable energy targets as well as its economic growth and environmental sustainability. The project will also foster local job creation and strengthen domestic as well as regional supply chains. Full commissioning is scheduled for June 2029. The wind farm is expected to consist of 38 wind turbines.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: “Offshore wind is increasingly gaining momentum in Japan and I am deeply honored that we together with our Japanese partners have been selected to deliver this project as a trusted partner to the Japanese Government. This marks RWE’s first success in an offshore wind tender in Japan and the wider APAC region. This success reflects the collective strength, expertise and commitment of RWE and our consortium partners. With Mitsui and Osaka Gas we have partners by our side whose local expertise perfectly complements our global experience and technical know-how as one of the world’s leading offshore wind companies. Together we are very well placed to supply green electricity from offshore wind to the greater benefit of the Japanese society. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with all our stakeholders.”

Further project development commences straight away

As a next step, the partners will coordinate with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) for the approval of the public occupancy plan. In addition, the partners will continue to engage and work closely together with local partners, authorities, communities and fisheries to ensure a seamless realization of this offshore wind farm.

Consolidating complementary strengths, RWE and its partners strongly promote the development of offshore wind as a major renewables energy source in Japan.

RWE is one of the world’s largest offshore wind companies with more than 20-year track record of developing, building, and operating offshore wind projects efficiently. The company currently operates 19 offshore wind farms. Two wind farms are currently under construction in Europe and further offshore projects are under development worldwide. RWE plans to grow its global offshore wind capacity from 3.3 GW today to 10 GW in 2030. In Japan, RWE is based in Tokyo and has additional regional offices staffed with over 50 experienced employees. The Japanese team is supported by the global offshore team of nearly 2,000 experts. In addition, RWE is active in the field of power trading in Japan.