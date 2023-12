Galileo Empower plans to invest €170 million for project development over 7 years with 6 GW already secured

A joint venture between Empower Renewables and Galileo Green Energy, named Galileo Empower Ltd. (“Galileo Empower” or the “Joint Venture”), is announcing a significant expansion of the partnership as it now targets an overall development pipeline of 10 GW across six key markets in Northern Europe, with the primary objective of delivering high quality renewable energy projects that provide tangible benefits to local communities and electricity consumers.

With a plan to invest up to €170 million between now and 2030 for the development phase of its utility scale portfolio of onshore wind, solar and storage projects, Galileo Empower has already secured an expansive pipeline exceeding 6 GW, with 3.2 GW of this advancing through the permitting phase. The joint venture received its first building permit in 2023 and will see its first projects entering construction in 2025.

This long-term development Joint Venture combines the strengths of Galileo, a well-capitalized pan-European multi-technology renewable energy development and investment platform, and Empower, a dynamic and entrepreneurial developer from Ireland with extensive renewables development experience and a deep understanding of European energy markets, communities, and regulatory environments.

Galileo and Empower joined forces in 2020 to set up Galileo Empower Ltd with a clear mission to acquire, develop, construct, and operate a diversified portfolio of predominantly onshore wind projects across Northern Europe. Since inception, the partnership has successfully expanded its development footprint to six key markets, currently developing projects in Germany, Finland, Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, and Wales. On the technology front, the Joint Venture has started to address hybrid projects where all three onshore technologies, wind, solar PV and storage solutions, will be developed together in the most suitable configurations.