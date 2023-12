China’s wind, solar and hydropower capacity exceeds 1.4 TW

China has become a global leader in renewable energy with total installed capacity exceeding 1.4 TW, a milestone that shows the country’s commitment to renewable energy. China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) announced last week that renewable energy now accounts for approximately 49.9% of the country’s total electricity generation capacity.

According to the NEA, this impressive capacity includes 420 GW of hydropower, 404 GW of wind power, 536 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power, and 44 GW of biomass. By the end of 2023, China’s national renewable energy installation is expected to exceed 1.45 TW, and wind and solar installations will surpass the 1 TW mark.

China’s achievements in renewable energy are a testament to its efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and combat climate change. Significant investments in the development of renewable energy infrastructure have allowed the country to take advantage of its vast natural resources, including solar, wind and hydro sources.

China’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy capacity not only contributes to a cleaner environment but also drives innovation and economic growth. The rapid growth of the renewable energy sector has created numerous job opportunities and spurred technological advances that benefit both China and the global community.

As the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China’s transition to a low-carbon economy plays a crucial role in addressing climate change. By increasing its renewable energy capacity and reducing dependence on coal energy, China sets a powerful example for other nations to follow.

Howard Rhodes