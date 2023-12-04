Vestas and DTEK sign MOU on Ukraine’s largest wind energy project

Vestas and DTEK today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at COP28 to collaborate on the construction of the second phase of the Tyligulska wind farm in the southern part of Ukraine. The agreement outlines the conditions and desire to build the 384 MW second phase of the Tyligulska wind project. The first phase of the Tyligulska wind project consisted of 114 MW and was successfully commissioned in spring 2023.

“We are very pleased to once again expand our partnership with DTEK and build the Tyligulska project to support the reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy sector and demonstrate that Ukraine is open for business. The project is becoming a reality under extraordinary circumstances and we look forward to working with DTEK on the final steps toward financial close. Infrastructure projects of this size in Ukraine currently require additional risk guarantees, and we believe that supporting a project as ambitious as this can re-emphasize the EU’s support for Ukraine. I want to recognize the visionary leadership of DTEK. Thank you for the trust you have shown in Vestas,” says Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, says: “We are delighted to once again be working with Vestas in Tyligulska on this innovative project and I would like to thank Henrik Andersen and the Vestas team for their unwavering support, as well as the European Commission and the governments of Denmark and Ukraine for their inspiring leadership. Today’s memorandum of understanding is a declaration of confidence in DTEK and Ukraine, and a sign that we and our partners will not wait until the end of the war to invest in a brighter future. green. Today, they are busy restoring not only what the occupier is destroying, but also building a new energy system. The Tyligulska wind farm will significantly increase the stability of our energy system, will help strengthen the country’s energy security and will allow Ukraine to become into a decarbonization leader that can act as an energy hub for Europe.”

Together, the first and second phases of the wind project will have a capacity of 498 MW with a total of 83 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operational mode, making it the largest wind energy project big of the country. The cooperation between Vestas and DTEK on this project dates back to 2021, when the second phase of the Tyligulska project was first announced. When the war broke out, the wind project was put on hold. With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties reconfirm their joint commitment and resilience to continue developing the renewable energy sector in Ukraine.

When the agreement results in a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will disclose it in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.

