Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn on Crown Estate Scotland announcement for seven INTOG offshore wind power projects

“Our frontrunner floating offshore wind projects, Green Volt and Cenos, are uniquely positioned to deliver green power and jobs by 2030. Their accelerated timelines are achievable because of the effort we’ve already invested into community engagement, environmental and engineering data collection, and because of our strong relationships with the oil and gas platforms.

“The opportunity to create floating offshore wind jobs in the supply chain is now. We have the expertise and resources to move these pioneering, commercial-scale projects into construction and operation at pace, speeding up the energy transition and strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in floating wind. Combining offshore wind expertise from Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, our project teams are continuing to advance the projects week by week.”

Further comment on AR6 and AR7:

“We welcome the UK government’s decision to increase the strike price substantially for AR6. Our aim with Green Volt and Cenos is to provide renewable energy to oil and gas platforms whilst also providing green power to the grid, leading to cutting emissions by 3 million tonnes of CO2 per year. We welcome the proposal to incentivise pioneering projects further from AR7 onwards, based on their ability to deliver innovative ways to reduce emissions and create sustainable economic value.”

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, have signed exclusivity agreements for two floating offshore wind developments with up to a total of 1.9 gigawatt (GW) capacity under Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

When completed, the windfarms will provide renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions from the assets they supply. Green Volt and Cenos will also provide electricity to the UK grid. The windfarms are among the most advanced offshore wind projects in Europe for the electrification and decarbonisation of oil and gas platforms.