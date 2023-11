Service of 497 Enercon wind turbines to be extended in terms of scope and run-time

ENERCON has signed a new framework agreement with its Portuguese customer Finerge regarding the service and maintenance of Finerge’s fleet of ENERCON turbines in operation. The agreement covers 497 wind turbines, ranging from E-40 to E-92 series with a total installed capacity of more than 1 GW. This represents 58 % of Finerge’s entire wind onshore fleet.

According to the agreement, all service contracts will be aligned to Finerge’s EPK II comprehensive service contracts of the portfolio acquired by the company by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the run-time of the entire fleet’s service contracts will be extended to 25 operational years.

‘This agreement marks a significant milestone in our long-standing business relationship which has thrived for over two decades’, states ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff. ‘Our partnership has been mutually beneficial and has played a pivotal role in our respective successes. This service framework agreement is a good example of our commitment as a strategic partner for our customers. It also shows how we leverage our strong installed base to support our business.’

Finerge COO Rui Neves comments: ‘We are pleased to announce the extension of our collaboration with ENERCON through this comprehensive service and maintenance framework agreement. Finerge is proud to strengthen its collaboration with ENERCON, a long lasting business partner. The commitment to service and maintenance of our wind fleet reflects our joint dedication to sustainable energy solutions and our net zero world commitment. Together, we are poised to elevate the efficiency and longevity of our turbines, contributing significantly to Portugal’s renewable energy landscape. We look forward to achieving new heights in clean energy production together.”

Paulo Mendes, Regional Director of Sales and After Sales, adds: ‘ENERCON and Finerge have been working side by side in finding solutions for both new wind farm projects as well as for the installed ENERCON fleet. The work we did together to reach this framework agreement is a clear sign of the quality of our team’s performance and FINERGE’s trust in ENERCON. We believe that building a strong foundation is the key to creating long-term success and we are looking forward to realise new opportunities in the wind industry business together.’