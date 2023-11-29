RWE commits €55 billion to invest in wind energy

RWE AG has announced plans to significantly expand its investment in wind energy, despite the challenges facing the wider sector, including rising interest rates and inflation. During its recent Capital Markets Day in London, RWE revealed its commitment to invest €55 billion ($60.4 billion) in green technologies by 2030.

A substantial part of this investment, around 35%, will go into offshore wind projects, and another 40% will go into onshore wind and solar energy. While the wind industry has encountered obstacles such as rising costs and supply chain bottlenecks globally, RWE clarified that its offshore expansion has already been secured through specific projects.

CEO Markus Krebber assured reporters that the economic difficulties facing the sector have not affected any of RWE’s projects. The company has proactively protected itself against potential risks in the supply chain. This announcement sparked a positive market response: RWE shares rose 2.7%, reaching their highest point in three months.

Bernstein analyst Deepa Venkateswaran said RWE’s commitment to renewable energy investments provides evidence of sustained growth in the renewable energy sector, offering attractive returns. This strategy aligns with a broader trend among global companies as they reallocate spending toward low-carbon technologies in preparation for a low-carbon future.

RWE’s investment target of €55 billion represents a substantial 10% increase compared to its estimate two years ago. The company aims to increase offshore wind capacity to 10 gigawatts by the end of the decade, a significant jump from the current 3.3 gigawatts. Additionally, RWE plans to increase onshore wind capacity to 14 gigawatts, exceeding the current level by more than 60%.

To further diversify its renewable energy portfolio, RWE aims to quadruple its investment in solar energy from current capacity to 16 gigawatts by 2030. In line with the growing importance of energy storage, the company also aims to double the capacity of its batteries to 6 gigawatts in the future. same term.

Geographically, RWE has allocated €20 billion of its financing to the United States, €11 billion to Germany and €8 billion to the United Kingdom. The company predicts annual dividend growth of 5-10% until 2030, with a target of €1.10 per share for next year. In terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, RWE expects substantial growth to more than €9 billion by 2030, compared to a previous estimate of €5 billion.

By Howard Rhodes