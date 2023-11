Enercon supports expansion of renewables in the EU / 20 years of presence in France

When it comes to the continued expansion of onshore wind energy with the goal of creating a renewable energy system, Europe can firmly count on ENERCON. On the occasion of the 20-year anniversary of ENERCON’s presence in France, ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff reiterated this message.

‘Europe is our most important core market region. We are doing our part for the energy transition and the energy independence of the continent’, said the ENERCON CCO. ‘When the market upswing is going to pick up speed and the next stage of the energy transition needs to be realised, we are ready to support our European customers. ENERCON will be there!’

Founded in Aurich/Germany in 1984, the manufacturer of onshore wind energy converters has been active in neighbouring European countries since the 1990s, putting its mission of ‘Energy for the world’ into action. ‘Our European and international focus is written into our DNA’, said Schulze Südhoff. ‘With his slogan “Energy for the world”, our company founder Dr Aloys Wobben made it clear right from the beginning that the energy transition is a shared global mission.’

ENERCON entered the French market in 2003. As of today, ENERCON has installed about 2,200 wind turbines with a total power of almost 4.7 GW in France. The company employs about 600 people in France, making it one of the largest employers in the renewable energy sector.