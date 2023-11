Repsol partners with Pontegadea on a wind power and photovoltaic energy portfolio

The wind farms are located in Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. In total: 398 MW of energy and 220 MW of photovoltaics.

Repsol is advancing its strategy of bringing in partners to achieve objectives and maximize the return on its operations. It has once again partnered with the investment group Pontegadea, giving it 49% of a portfolio of 12 wind farms and 2 photovoltaic farms. In total: 618 MW. In addition, this portfolio includes projects with hybridization potential, which would add an additional 279.2 MW. The operation has amounted to €363 million.

We talked about this possibility a few months ago and the agreement has now been closed. The association between the energy company and the investment fund is, as we say, the third in renewable assets. In 2021, Pontegadea acquired 49% of the Delta wind farm in Zaragoza for €245 million. And in 2022, the Kappa photovoltaic complex (Manzanares, Ciudad Real), for €27 million.

The asset portfolio is made up of twelve wind farms, with a total installed power of 398 MW. They are located in Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel and Valladolid. Likewise, it includes two photovoltaic parks, located in Albacete and Cádiz, with 220 MW. Additionally, the portfolio includes projects with hybridization potential, which would add an additional 279.2 MW. As a whole, the renewable electricity generated will avoid the emission of around 714,450 tons of CO2 each year.

Other Repsol partners

In addition to Pontegadea, Repsol has given entry to The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) in the Valdesolar photovoltaic plant (Badajoz). Likewise, it has partnered with Credit Agricole Assurances and EIP in the renewable generation business to enhance its growth.

Currently, the energy company has a global renewable energy portfolio of 2,300 MW in operation and 3,000 MW under construction. Its portfolio of projects, in different phases of development, are in Spain, the United States, Chile and Italy. Its objective is to reach 6,000 MW installed of renewable generation in 2025 and 20,000 MW in 2030.

João Costeira, General Director of Low Carbon Generation at Repsol, and Roberto Cibeira, CEO of Pontegadea.

João Costeira, general director of Low Carbon Generation at Repsol, and Roberto Cibeira, CEO of Pontegadea.

Pontegadea

As for the Pontegadea Group, it controls the majority position in Inditex – with 59.29% of the capital. It is one of the leading private real estate asset managers in the world, with a portfolio of assets located in Europe, America and Asia.

In addition, Pontegadea has other financial investments and stakes in infrastructure companies. The operation with Repsol consolidates Pontegadea as one of the main investors in the renewable energy sector. Expanded its portfolio to over 1,000 MW.