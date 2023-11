New Wind Power System Backed by Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the Microsoft billionaire, has recently invested in Airloom Energy, a company that has developed an innovative wind power system. This investment, led by Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, provided $4 million in seed funding to support the scaling up of this game-changing technology.

The key feature of Airloom Energy’s wind turbine is its unique design. Unlike traditional horizontal-axis wind turbines (HAWTs) that can grow as tall as 500 feet with massive 180-foot blades, Airloom’s system uses a carousel-style design that runs 30-foot blades along a lightweight track that is only 80 feet high. Despite its smaller size, the Airloom turbine can produce the same amount of power as a HAWT, while significantly reducing the cost and mass involved in wind energy production.

The Wyoming-based manufacturer, founded in 2020, is currently operating a 50-kilowatt test device. However, the company has ambitious plans for the future. They aim to develop systems that are up to 1,300 feet long (400 meters) and have the capacity to produce hundreds of megawatts. These systems will be ideal for utility-scale wind farms, offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional wind turbines.

Airloom Energy’s approach to wind energy production has several advantages. Firstly, it utilizes readily sourced materials, ensuring rapid manufacturing and reducing the overall cost of production. Additionally, it can be easily transported in a standard tractor trailer and does not require large concrete foundations for installation. This flexibility in configuration makes it suitable for various site conditions and view planes.

By reducing the size, mass, and cost of wind turbines, Airloom Energy is addressing some of the key challenges faced by the wind industry. This innovative solution opens up new market opportunities for wind energy, leading to further cost reductions and increased adoption of this renewable energy source.

