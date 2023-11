Offshore wind power could meet the Isle of Man’s energy demands

In a promising development for renewable energy, Orsted, a leading company in the sector, has announced plans for a £4bn offshore wind farm that could potentially meet the peak energy demands of the Isle of Man. Seeking public opinions on the proposals, Orsted aims to establish the wind farm in an area off the island’s east coast.

John Galloway, the development director at Orsted, expressed confidence that power generated from the wind farm could become a “backbone” of the Manx energy system. The company plans to submit a planning application in 2025 and expects the wind farm to be operational after 2030. Approximately 100 turbines are expected to be built in the designated 253 square km (96 sq mi) area of seabed, which was leased to Orsted by the Manx government in 2015 for the purpose of exploring the potential for a wind farm.

The wind farm has the potential to generate about 1.4 gigawatts of power. Orsted is exploring subsea connections to national grids in both the UK and the Isle of Man. With regards to the energy demands of the Isle of Man, current estimates by Manx Utilities show a peak electricity demand of 75 megawatts during winter and an average year-round demand of 40 megawatts. Exploring the possibilities further, Orsted intends to supply between 80 to 100 megawatts directly to the island through subsea connections.

While the primary intention is to sell the surplus power to neighboring nations, the Isle of Man would still reap the benefits. Increased taxation and rent paid by Orsted to the Manx government would support the island’s economy. Orsted is already well-established in the Irish Sea, having developed eight wind farms in the region, including the renowned Walney extension project, which is one of the largest wind farm arrays globally.

Addressing concerns about potential conflicts with other energy projects, John Galloway confirmed that Orsted would engage with Crogga, the company behind the proposed gas well near the wind farm site if the Manx government allows the gas project to move forward.

Orsted plans to conduct public drop-in sessions later this month to gather input and provide more detailed information regarding the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm project.

Alan Caldwell