Nordex receives two orders for 135 MW of wind power in Italy

Nordex has been awarded two contracts to supply and install a total of 20 Delta4000 series wind turbines for two projects in Italy. Each order also includes a ten-year Premium service for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

The client name and project names have been hidden at the client’s request.

The wind farms, in which a total of 7 N163/6.X wind turbines, 4 N163/5.X wind turbines and 9 N163/6.X wind turbines will be installed, will be built in the Apulia region.

The Nordex Group will install the wind turbines in steel tube towers with a hub height of 108 and 113 meters starting in the summer of 2024 and commissioning is planned for the end of that year.

