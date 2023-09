Vestas wins order for 147 MW of wind power in Sweden

Vestas has received a firm order from SR Energy AB for the Horshaga wind farm in the municipality of Uppvidinge, southern Sweden.

The order consists of 20 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and five V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are proud to deliver the Horshaga project together with our long-time client SR Energy. We are grateful for the continued trust in Vestas for delivery and services to SR Energy projects. This order underlines our shared focus on sustainable investments for the transition to renewable energy in Sweden,” says Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

“We are looking forward to securing another 147 MW of renewable energy for the Swedish electricity system. The Horshaga wind farm will provide a welcome addition of renewable energy to southern Sweden and enable regional development and industrial transformation. Technical innovation, sustainability at all levels and reliable delivery are qualities that we value at Vestas as a business partner,” says Peter Zachrisson, CEO of SR Energy.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 169 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind energy than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 149 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.