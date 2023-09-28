Iberdrola completes its first hybrid wind and solar plant in Spain

The company has allocated more than 40 million euros to this project, which reinforces the company’s innovative and renewable leadership in the country

The 74 MW photovoltaic installation has been installed to hybridise the existing 69 MW BaCa – Ballestas and Casetona – wind power complex in Burgos – It has had an important local component, which has contributed to the revitalisation of the economy and employment in the community – Its development has involved 360 professionals.

Villages are emerging as a guarantee for the future with numerous initiatives based on ‘green’ principles that boost their activity and their population.

Iberdrola has completed the construction in of the first hybrid wind and solar photovoltaic plant in Spain and is now immersed in the commissioning process.

The company thus reinforces its innovative and renewable leadership in the region with the development in Burgos of this technology that optimises the use of the grid and minimises the environmental impact of the projects in the places where they are located.

This 74 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic installation has more than 120,000 photovoltaic modules and is located in the Burgos municipalities of Revilla Vallejera, Villamedianilla and Vallejera to hybridise the existing 69 MW BaCa – Ballestas and Casetona – wind power complex.

Its construction has had an important local component, which has contributed to the revitalisation of the economy and employment in the region. Its development has involved 360 professionals.

The company has allocated more than €40 million to the execution of this project, which combines wind and solar energy at a single site.

Iberdrola will therefore invest in this technology in the coming years in Spain, with which it aims to improve its renewable resources and make the most of existing locations.



Cutting-edge technology

The incorporation of solar modules increases the contribution of clean, cheap and competitive energy to the electricity system of these installations and ensures that they supply the maximum amount of green energy originally authorised for each project, for as long as possible.

Having two technologies capable of alternating significantly reduces dependence on changing environmental conditions and limitations due to possible lack of resources such as wind or sunshine, facilitating more stable and efficient renewable production.

Hybrid generation plants use the same grid connection point and share infrastructures, such as the substation and the evacuation line for the electricity produced. In addition, they are located on land that was already used for renewable generation and allows for common roads and facilities for the operation of both technologies. All of this results in a much lower environmental impact than would have been the case with two independent plants.



A new energy landscape that fixes population in rural areas

Iberdrola promotes renewable energies as an engine for rural development and in this way the villages emerge as a guarantee for the future. This is the case of the villages in Castile and Leon that Iberdrola is promoting and which will contribute to a sustainable recovery, allowing the creation of local employment.

The best initiatives for the coexistence of renewable energies, nature and people were recently recognised at the first edition of the Iberdrola CONVIVE Awards. The Burgos town council of Revilla Vallejera was one of those honoured by the company.

It has also begun construction of the Valdemoro and Buniel wind farms. In the province of Burgos alone, it has recently built or is developing more than 550 megawatts between seven wind farms.

The company is also currently developing two other photovoltaic facilities in the region totalling 400 MW – Velilla and Virgen de Areños III. Last year, it also started up its first photovoltaic plant in the region in the province of Burgos -Revilla-Vallejera (50 MW) and has recently completed construction and started work on the commissioning process of the Villarino photovoltaic plant (50 MW) in Salamanca.