For the first time, Brazil generates 27% of its electricity with wind power and solar energy

In Brazil, during the month of July, around 27% of total electricity generation came from wind and solar energy. The amount of 14 TWh was the highest recorded so far.

The data is from Ember’s Energy & Climate Think Tank, a UK-based company dedicated to combating climate change.

In this context, the country enters the list of 25 countries in the world that exceeded the mark of a quarter of wind and solar energy production for a month. During July, wind energy represented 19% of total production (10 TWh), and solar energy 8% (4.1 TWh).

As a result, fossil fuels represent 8.9% of the total matrix, while hydroelectric power, generated from the transformation of water energy, reached 70%. The latter, compared to the same period last year, recorded a drop of three percentage points.

According to the publication, the data indicates that wind and solar energy, together, have generated 19% of the country’s electricity so far, in 2023.

Increased production of what experts consider “clean energy” contributes directly to reducing the use of fossil fuels. In this sense, a reduction of 6.5 TWh can be verified.

“There has been a real turnaround in Brazil’s clean energy transition, with wind and solar growing this year twice as fast as it was in 2022,” said Nicolas Fulghum, a data analyst at Ember.

In February, the company published a study that indicated an unprecedented event in the country in the last decade. This is because, for the first time, fossil fuels generated less than 5% of the country’s electricity during February.