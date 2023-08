ACP Praises Approval of Revolution Wind Project

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) applauded the approval of the Revolution Wind offshore wind project announced by the Department of the Interior today. Josh Kaplowitz, ACP Vice President of Offshore Wind, issued the following statement:

“ACP thanks the Department of Interior and Secretary Haaland for their leadership in moving the Revolution Wind project forward, and appreciates their continued dedication to offshore wind development.

New England is a wind-resource rich area that must be utilized if the U.S. hopes to achieve its ambitious clean energy and economic goals. This project is a great example of multiple federal and state agencies coming together in a collaborative fashion to solve permitting challenges in an efficient and timely manner, and can serve as a model for future projects in the pipeline. Predictable permitting for offshore wind projects off the coast of New England is needed to ensure the region continues serving as a leader in offshore wind development.

We look forward to the completion of this project and the carbon-free power it will provide to over 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island while creating more than 1,200 jobs during construction and advancing economic growth and investment across the region.”