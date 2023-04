Vestas wins an order for 140 MW of wind power with V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in Spain

Vestas has received a 140 MW order for the Cerrato, Atalayas and San Cebrián wind farms, which will be located in Castilla y León, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 20 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines and 11 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year 4000 Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

The San Cebrián and Cerrato wind farms will have the first V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in Europe. The V163-4.5 MW has a large rotor size to rated capacity ratio, resulting in a high capacity factor, which in turn allows for higher annual power production and more stable power output at park level. This improves predictability and stability in production, optimizing wind farm utilization and benefiting the energy grid.

The order has been made by Estudios y Proyectos Pradamap and Cerrato Eólica (Grupo Vapat). The company has developed and commissioned 650 MW of wind power and currently has more than 2,500 MW of hybrid wind and photovoltaic projects in different stages of development and construction.

“We want to thank Pradamap (Vapat Group) for renewing their confidence in the Vestas 4MW platform. This order shows how our latest models can provide our customers with the reliability and predictability they need to optimize their business case in Spain. We hope that our complete converter technology and our strong presence in the market continue to contribute to the energy transition in the country”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas Spain and Portugal.

The delivery and commissioning of the turbine is expected in 2024.

The project will also benefit from Vestas’ manufacturing footprint in Spain. The company manufactures V150 blades at its factory in Daimiel (Ciudad Real) for the 4 MW and EnVentus platforms. Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has achieved order intake of more than 5.1 GW for more than 130 wind farms in the country.