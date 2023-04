Vestas wins 155 MW order with YPF Luz in Argentina

Vestas has received a firm order from YPF Luz for the supply and installation of 25 V162-6.2 MW EnVentus wind turbines for the 155 MW General Levalle wind park in the province of Córdoba, Argentina. This will be the first project in Argentina to feature turbines from Vestas’ EnVentus platform.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“YPF Luz aims to lead the energy transition in Argentina, based on innovation and operational excellence. Today, we are building our fourth wind farm with a capacity of 155 MW and are proud to feature Vestas’ EnVentus technology,” says Martín Mandarano, CEO of YPF Luz.

“We are very proud to introduce turbines from the EnVentus platform to the Argentinean market with this project. This reaffirms our commitment to work together with YPF Luz to transform Argentina’s energy matrix like we did for YPF Luz´s Manantiales Behr wind farm, where we introduced the 4 MW platform in Argentina. Utilising the EnVentus platform’s modular technology design and large-scale converter, the turbines of this wind farm will optimise the customer’s business case and meet the different requirements and challenges of the grid in the country,” says Andrés Gismondi, Sales Vice President of Vestas LATAM Southern Cone.

Turbine delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the third quarter of 2024.

Vestas pioneered Argentina’s wind energy market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine in Comodoro Rivadavia in 1994.