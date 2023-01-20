Capital Energy and Copsesa sign an agreement to promote wind power in Cantabria

Within the framework of the commitment of the renewable company with the socioeconomic progress of all the territories in which it carries out its activity

This leading Cantabrian construction group will be able to participate in the future start-up of the wind farms that the renewable energy company is promoting in the community, without excluding that it also does the same with clean energy facilities that are developed in other regions.

Capital Energy promotes more than 530 MW in the region, divided into 13 projects, all of them wind. The construction of this portfolio could involve a global investment of more than 500 million euros, the creation of 2,000 jobs in the peak periods of the works and some 80 permanent jobs in operation and maintenance.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project in Cantabria together with local partners .

The company and the Cantabrian group Copsesa, a leading company in the construction works sector with extensive experience and which has also participated in the start-up of wind farms, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement whose purpose is to promote the implementation of projects of renewable energy generation in this autonomous community.

This agreement, sealed within the framework of Capital Energy’s commitment to the socioeconomic progress of all the territories in which it carries out its activity, opens the door to Copsesa’s participation in the future construction of the wind farms that the renewable energy company is promoting in this community, without excluding that it also does the same with clean energy facilities that are developed in other regions.

In this sense, the collaboration agreement, as a result of the growing needs for contracting local suppliers that Capital Energy is having derived from the progress in the development of its portfolio of renewable projects, seeks to take advantage of the synergies between both companies and the experience and added value provided by Copsesa, one of whose strengths is having a fleet of machinery and its own professional team.

Diego Fabeiro, Director of Assets and Infrastructures at Capital Energy, has assured that “this agreement with Copsesa is part of our Sustainability Strategy, one of whose fundamental pillars is the socioeconomic and environmental development of the territories in which we carry out our activity through the promotion of the local industrial fabric and the generation of employment, in this case in Cantabria”.

For his part, Fernando Garzo, Copsesa’s Director of Strategy and Business Development, pointed out that “the construction of renewable facilities is strategic for our company, since the way in which we align our business and environmental objectives is to continue building, which is our main activity, while we contribute to achieving carbon neutrality and environmental protection. We highly value this agreement with Capital Energy, given that it is one of the leading companies in the renewable sector in Spain”.

A firm commitment to renewable development in Cantabria

Capital Energy has 13 renewable projects in the community, all of them wind farms and which add up to a combined installed power of more than 530 megawatts (MW). The construction of this portfolio could involve a global investment of more than 500 million euros, as well as the creation of more than 2,000 direct jobs in peak periods and a tax contribution of more than 9.4 million euros.

Likewise, during the operation and maintenance of these facilities, Capital Energy would provide stable and quality employment to more than 80 professionals and would generate an annual economic impact, via local taxes, of more than 1.3 million euros. It would also contribute to the GDP close to 15 million euros.

The locations of these facilities, in 19 municipalities, have been selected after carrying out a multi-criteria analysis of all the variables involved (environmental, technical, urban, heritage, social, etc.) and after carrying out an extensive bibliographical review of all the legislation and regulations valid.

Apart from its contribution to the social and economic development of Cantabria, the Capital Energy project would generate significant environmental value, since with this renewable capacity more than 1,400 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity could be generated per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 550,000 homes, and the emission into the atmosphere of more than 520,000 tons of CO2 would be avoided.

These figures show that the company, which recently received its first favorable Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) in Cantabria, for the Bustatur wind farm, wants to become a driver of regional development. It is a question of reconciling two objectives: that of contributing to the decarbonisation of the economy, through the implementation of renewable energies, and that of promoting economic and social growth in all the territories in which it operates.

Capital Energy’s tractor effect on the Cantabrian economy is already underway. In fact, apart from signing this agreement with Copsesa, the group is contracting the services of numerous local companies and entities, mainly consultants, such as Adra Ingeniería y Gestión del Medio, Ambium Consultores, BHS Consultores Ambientales, Universidad de Cantabria or Rizoma.