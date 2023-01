WindEurope Annual Event: Copenhagen, 25-27 April – programme now available and registrations open

Registration is now open for WindEurope’s Annual Event 2023. The biggest gathering of Europe’s wind industry this year takes place in Copenhagen on 25-27 April. The programme is online. Over 400 companies are exhibiting. 10,000 people will be there including Fatih Birol, the EU Energy Commissioner and Energy Ministers from around Europe. Come and join them.

The WindEurope Annual Event is once again bringing together the leading voices of wind energy. It’s taking place in Copenhagen’s Bella Center on 25-27 April 2023.

“The energy crisis means Europe needs more wind power and it needs it asap.. Now is the time to deliver. Which is not easy when costs are up and it’s still hard to get permits. But Governments want more wind. So do consumers. So deliver we must. WindEurope 2023 will focus on how. Come and join us!”, says Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO.

Over the three days participants will be able to attend a diverse conference programme with more than 50 different sessions, participate in networking sessions, explore different feature areas, and see the latest technological developments on the exhibition floor. The exhibition is fully sold out, illustrating the huge interest in the WindEurope Annual Event 2023. More than 400 companies have booked their stand at the WindEurope Annual Event 2023 already.

First high-level speakers confirmed

WindEurope is pleased to announce that several leading figures have confirmed their participation already. Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, will open the event along with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. Ministers from Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere will also be there. And of course the leading wind industry CEOs will be taking part. The event ambassadors this year are Equinor, Ørsted, RWE and Vestas.

Denmark – the birthplace of wind energy

Denmark is the birthplace of wind energy. In January the country reached a milestone when wind energy generation exceeded Denmark’s electricity demand for a whole weekend. With several other projects for direct electrification and power-to-x Denmark is driving the deep decarbonisation of its economy. Its wind energy supply chain serves as a strong foundation in this transition.

Denmark is also continuing its technology leadership in offshore wind with plans to build two energy islands, gathering the electricity generated by surrounding offshore wind farms and distributing it further. The planned North Sea energy island could be expanded to up to 10 GW. A second energy island on the natural Baltic Sea Island Bornholm will host 2-3 GW of offshore wind capacity and will be connected to Denmark and Germany. In the future energy islands could serve as locations for electricity storage or the production of renewable hydrogen.

Journalists will be granted free access to the WindEurope Annual Event 2023. The event is supported by Green Power Denmark. Press trips and site visits will offer unique opportunities to see state of the art wind energy technology from Denmark.

