China unveils the most powerful wind turbines

The engineers responsible claim the 18-megawatt offshore turbine is capable of powering up to 40,000 homes over the course of an entire year. At full wind speed, the structure generates up to 44.8 kWh of electricity. This means that a single turbine can generate more than 74 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

According to CSSC Haizhuang, the project can reduce coal consumption by 25,000 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 61,000 tons annually. “The turbine is able to reduce the cost of wind farms and lay a solid foundation for the development of the offshore wind industry [em alto mar]”, the statement said.

CSSC Haizhuang also claims that the higher output of this turbine means that 13% fewer units are needed to generate 1 GW of electricity compared to installing the previous 16 MW model.

The wind power company says it has “mastered core high-energy offshore wind turbine technologies” and “led the global offshore wind industry to reach a new milestone” with the current prototype.

Although it’s not yet clear how much the wind turbine will cost to construct, its developers claim it will save “more than 100 million yuan in other construction costs,” the equivalent of R$75 million.

The project is expected to help China achieve its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2060.

This content was developed by business season. Read more articles about ESG and sustainability from the perspective of Época Negócios on the website one planet.

