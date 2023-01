ACP Statement on BOEM Modernization Rule Decision

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today praised the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) issuance of its proposed Renewable Energy Modernization Rule. ACP is encouraged by BOEM’s efforts to improve offshore wind leasing, permitting, and safety regulations, which have been largely unchanged since they were first issued in 2009. These regulations have long needed to be updated to reflect how the industry has developed over time and to support the goal of delivering affordable, reliable clean energy to all Americans in an environmentally safe way.

“BOEM’s proposed rule is major step in the right direction,” said Josh Kaplowitz, ACP Vice President of Offshore Wind. “We look forward to reviewing and commenting on this proposed rule, which is meant to align BOEM’s regulations with a complex offshore wind development process, eliminate certain duplicative and overly burdensome requirements, and ensure the long-term durability of its offshore renewable energy program. Offshore wind is a cost-effective, environmentally friendly component of our transition to more affordable and reliable clean energy that harnesses our nation’s free natural resources, reduces dependence on foreign energy sources, supports our local economies, and creates well-paying jobs. Updating and enhancing BOEM’s rule-making process is critical to ensure the offshore wind industry maintains momentum in the permitting and deployment of clean energy.”