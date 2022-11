RWE fosters future ‘Master Builders’ through new Wind Energy Workshops in Grimsby

Thirty two students at Stallingborough School, Grimsby took part in the first of RWE’s new Wind Energy Workshops on 1st November 2022, designed to find the next generation of renewables Master Builders.

The workshops are being run in collaboration with local skills organization Lab Rascals and are designed to challenge children to work in teams in order to develop core skills that will be valuable for entering the world-leading industry sector in the future. During each workshop, the children are tasked with following detailed instructions, troubleshooting, collecting data and achieving results by planning, building and operating Lego turbines and cars.

Four workshops take place in schools located around Grimsby in 2022, with more planned for next year and support RWE’s commitment to skills, education and careers in the Grimsby region. The workshops are organised and supported by the RWE Operations teams based in Grimsby at Humber Gateway and at the Grimsby Hub, RWE’s new state-of-the-art offshore wind farm operations facility. The workshops were well received and the team noticed great teamwork being displayed by the students who took part.

Claire Swannick, Logistics Coordinator for Triton Knoll said: “All of the master builders I had the pleasure of meeting at the RWE Wind Energy Workshop worked well as a team, completed their tasks, and helped their classmates if they were struggling. It is always wonderful to work with younger people, educating them on renewable energy and helping them gain important life skills.”

The feedback received from the school was also very positive with Mrs. Powell headteacher commenting: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the workshop and were all engaged in the Lego building. It was great to see them working together in teams. It was also positive for those pupils who thought that they wouldn’t be able to build the objects, have a real sense of achievement with their finished cars/turbines.”

The workshops are already proving popular with other schools in the area looking to get signed up to host a workshop in 2023.

RWE continues to embark on skills and education initiatives with primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities around the UK. As part of the Triton Knoll project, RWE has developed detailed careers materials including case studies and lesson packs to support teachers in educating their students in the importance of renewable energy in the fight against climate change. To view these materials, please visit https://www.tritonknoll.co.uk/careers-and-education/.

RWE announced the creation of the Grimsby Hub in 2021, marking a major strategic commitment to the UK’s east coast. The Hub, based at Grimsby’s Royal Dock is expected to accommodate around 140 RWE employees, potentially creating around 60 new jobs to the local region. The Hub will be responsible for the operations and maintenance phase for the Triton Knoll and Sofia offshore wind farms.