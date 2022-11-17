In the first half of November, solar energy production continues growing for another year in all European markets

The solar energy production of the first fifteen days of November increased compared to that of the same days of 2021 in all analysed markets. The largest increase was that of the Italian market, of 61%, followed by that of the German market, of 59%. In the case of the wind energy production, increases were registered in the German and French markets, of 66% and 119%, respectively. On the other hand, the highest daily wind energy production values since April were reached in Spain and France.

Solar photovoltaic and thermoelectric energy production and wind energy production

During the second week of November, the solar energy production decreased compared to the previous week in almost all European markets analysed at AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The exception was the Portuguese market, with an increase of 13%. On the other hand, the largest fall was that of the Italian market, of 12%. In the Spanish market, the decrease was 3.4%, while in the German and French markets the decreases were lower than 0.1%.

If the average of the solar energy production for the first two days of the third week of November is compared to the average for the previous week, there were also decreases in almost all markets. In this case, the exception was the German market, with an increase of 3.2%. In the rest of the markets, the solar energy production fell between 34% of the Italian market and 58% of the Portuguese market.

On the other hand, when comparing the solar energy production of the first fifteen days of November with that of the same days of 2021, increases were registered in all analysed markets. The largest increase in production was that of the Italian market, of 61%, followed by that of the German market, of 59%. In the French market, the solar energy production increased by 35%, while the smallest increases were those of the Spanish and Portuguese markets, of 1.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

For the whole of the third week of November, the AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s solar energy production forecasting indicates that there might be decreases in the markets of Germany, Spain and Italy.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

During the week of November 7, the wind energy production decreased compared to the previous week in the French and Italian markets, by 25% and 36% respectively. Increases were registered in the rest of the markets. The largest rise, of 66%, was that of the Portuguese market, while in the German and Spanish markets the production with this technology increased by 3.1% and 9.5%, respectively.

If the average of the wind energy production of the first two days of the third week of November is compared with the average of the previous week, the decreases, of 17% and 13%, were registered in the German and Italian markets, respectively. But, in the rest of the markets, the wind energy production increased between 11% of the French market and 65% of the Portuguese market.

When comparing the wind energy production of the first fifteen days of November with that of the same period of the previous year, increases were registered in the German and French markets, of 66% and 119%, respectively. In the rest of the markets, the wind energy production decreased. The largest fall, of 17%, was that of the Spanish market. In the Portuguese market the decrease was 7.0%, while in the Italian it was 14%.

Regarding the daily wind energy production, on Tuesday, November 15, the wind energy production scheduled in the P48 in Mainland Spain rose to 353 GWh, the highest since April 23. That day, between 14:00 and 15:00, the production was 17 756 MWh, the highest since that registered between 19:00 and 20:00 of April 23.

On the other hand, in France, the production of Tuesday, November 8, of 280 GWh, was the highest since April 7. On the contrary, in Italy, that day the lowest wind energy production since October 17, 2017, of 4.3 GWh, was registered.

For the week of November 14 as a whole, the AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s wind energy production forecasting indicates increases in all analysed markets. The highest percentage increases are expected in the Iberian Peninsula and Italy.

