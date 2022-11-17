Capital Energy advances in the processing of Las Mareas I and II, two key wind farms for its renewable project in Aragon

The Aragonese Institute for Environmental Management (Inaga) has granted these two Zaragoza projects the Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA)

After passing this important administrative milestone, these renewable facilities only need to obtain prior administrative and construction authorization, which will enable the company to apply for construction and installation permits. The construction of Las Mareas I and II, in the municipality of Mequinenza, will promote the creation of more than 430 jobs in the peak periods of the works, will mobilize a combined investment of around 120 million euros and will generate a fiscal impact in local coffers of approximately 280,000 euros per year during the operation phase

Zaragoza, November 17, 2022.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to strengthen its clean energy project in Aragon and, more specifically, in the province of Zaragoza.

The Aragonese Institute for Environmental Management (Inaga), dependent on the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and the Environment of the regional government, has granted the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to the Las Mareas I and II wind farms in Zaragoza, which will be located in the municipal term of Mequinenza.

After passing this important administrative milestone, both projects face the final stretch of their respective procedures, since they only need to obtain the prior administrative and construction authorization, which will enable the company to request both works and installation permits and which must issued by the General Directorate of Energy and Mines of the Department of Industry, Competitiveness and Business Development of the Government of Aragon.

Mareas I and II will have a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), 50 MW each park. These two renewable facilities will be capable of producing approximately 310,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the consumption of more than 118,000 Aragonese homes with clean electricity, while also avoiding the emission of more than 115,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of the two wind farms will promote the creation of more than 430 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and will involve an investment of around 120 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, the parks are expected to provide stable, quality employment to 12 professionals from the area and contribute to generating 10 indirect jobs.

On the other hand, Las Mareas I and II will have a contribution to GDP throughout their useful life equivalent to more than 2.7 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers of approximately 280,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, which would exceed 2.8 million euros.

Firm commitment to Aragon

Capital Energy is currently developing more than 1,000 MW of wind power in the region, divided into nine projects. With the start-up of all this renewable capacity, which will mean a total investment of more than 1,200 million euros, the company will be able to cover the energy consumption of more than 1.2 million homes per year and avoid annual emissions into the atmosphere of about 1.2 million tons of CO2, thanks to a production of more than 3,200 gigawatt hours (GWh).

Likewise, the complete development of this portfolio will allow the group to generate an important tractor effect in the community, since the construction of these facilities will promote the creation of more than 4,500 jobs and will entail a tax contribution of close to 22 million euros ( through the payment of the ICIO) and a contribution to the GDP of approximately 350 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, the company will provide permanent and quality employment to more than 120 professionals in the region and the economic impact of its activity will translate into an annual tax contribution, via local taxes, of more than 2.8 million of euros. It would also contribute to the GDP, each year, about 28 million euros.

In addition to Las Mareas I and II, the company has advanced in recent months in the processing of the Paucali, Argestes, Arlo and Céfiro wind farms (in the Matarraña, Bajo Aragón and Bajo Aragón-Caspe regions), Muno (in the Cinco Villas region of Zaragoza) and Diana and Vientos del Sur (in the Campo de Borja region of Zaragoza).

Capital Energy, which has an office in Zaragoza from which it addresses the growth of its clean energy project in the region and in which 12 Aragonese employees work, is also committed to the development of new storage technologies and green hydrogen.