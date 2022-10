Vestas wins 50 MW order in Japan

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with Toda Corporation for the SGET Iwaizumi Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. Owned by SPARX Green Energy & Technology, the wind project will be constructed by Toda Corporation and will feature 12 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply and supervision of installation of wind turbines of which 9 will be installed on 114-meter towers and the other 3 on 84-meter towers. With the site located in complex mountainous terrain in Iwate prefecture, Vestas delivers the best solutions to meet site-specific conditions as well as customer’s needs by leveraging our industry-leading siting, project management and technology capabilities.

“We are pleased to partner with Toda Corporation and SPARX Green Energy & Technology for the project. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers.” said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 154 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 133 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.