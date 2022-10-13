Capital Energy advances in the processing of Joluga, its first wind farm in Navarra

The General Directorate of the Environment of the Government of Navarra has granted this clean energy infrastructure the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA)

After passing this administrative milestone, this renewable facility and its evacuation infrastructure are only missing prior administrative authorizations and administrative authorizations for construction, which will enable the company to apply for building and installation licenses.

The five wind turbines of this Navarran wind farm will produce enough clean electricity to satisfy the consumption of almost 25,000 Navarran households each year, avoiding the emission of more than 24,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere

Joluga will foster the creation of nearly 78 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction, will mobilize an investment of more than 20 million euros and, each year, will generate an economic impact of around 100,000 euros on local coffers

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, has taken a fundamental step to consolidate its clean energy project in Navarre.

The General Directorate of the Environment of the Government of Navarra has granted the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to what will be its first wind farm in the community, Joluga, which will be built in the municipalities of Eslava and Ezprogui. After passing this important administrative milestone, the project faces a decisive stage in its processing, since it only needs to obtain the authorization for activities on undeveloped land, the prior administrative authorization and the administrative authorization for construction, which will enable the company to apply for the building and installation license.

Joluga will have an installed capacity of 24 megawatts (MW), divided into five wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4.8 MW. Each year, this wind farm will generate about 60,000 megawatt hours (MWh), enough to satisfy the consumption of almost 25,000 Navarrese homes with clean electricity, and will prevent the emission of more than 24,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Its construction will mobilize an investment of more than 20 million euros and will lead to the creation of approximately 78 jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will permanently employ three professionals from the area and will also contribute to generating two indirect jobs.

On the other hand, this wind farm will contribute, each year and throughout its useful life, about 100,000 euros to the local coffers and will contribute to the GDP with more than 480,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which will exceed 500,000 euros.

Capital Energy, committed to the social and economic development of Navarra

It should be noted that Capital Energy has already signed collaboration agreements linked to its Territories Project with the two locations where this renewable facility will be built -Eslava and Ezprogui- and with three of the five where its evacuation infrastructure will be located -Ezprogui , Leache and Lumbier-, although it is also offering the other two -Aibar and Sada- similar agreements. With this differential initiative, the company wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, it undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed upon with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group will consider the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.

With these actions, Capital Energy confirms that it wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all territories. in which it operates.

In addition to Joluga, Capital Energy is promoting another wind farm in Navarra, Los Corrales, which will be located in Olite, Pitillas and Ujué and will have an approximate capacity of 85 MW. With this last locality, in fact, the company has signed another agreement linked to the Territories Project.

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that exceeds 30 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.5 GW already have network access permissions granted.