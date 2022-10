ACP Urges Comprehensive Interconnection Reform

Today the American Clean Power Association (ACP) filed detailed comments with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) highlighting multiple opportunities to improve the interconnection process for clean energy and storage projects. At present, over 1.4 terawatts of clean energy resources are in interconnection queues across the country, but regular delays and the assignment of unreasonable costs frequently prevent projects from moving forward. ACP’s comments on FERC’s proposed rule would provide greater certainty on the costs and timing of interconnection, and would balance the needs of utilities and generators to produce a more predictable and fair system. JC Sandberg, ACP’s Chief Advocacy Officer & Interim CEO issued the following statement after ACP’s comment letter was filed:

“The pace of clean energy deployment in the United States is fundamentally determined by the speed of transmission interconnection processes. The clean energy industry is ready to build an unprecedented number of wind, solar, and storage projects – but outdated interconnection rules, increasing delays, and excessive costs are holding back projects across the country. The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is estimated to help drive down carbon emissions by about 42%; however, independent analysis shows that outcome is dependent on interconnecting new clean energy resources at sufficient pace to meet growing demand.

ACP strongly supports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s effort to reform interconnection rules and processes nationwide and get projects moving again. We urge rapid improvements to the interconnection process that will unlock clean energy, create jobs, and reduce emissions while also ensuring reliability and reducing costs of electricity.”