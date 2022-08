Engie finances wind farm in Peru

In June 2021, the company obtained a loan of USD 150 million for Punta Lomitas with various financial institutions. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will supply 50 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines, while Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa will be in charge of the transmission lines for the project.

Engie has signed a EUR 290.2 million loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and its private sector arm IDB Invest for a 296.4 MW wind power project.

Engie Peru said that the loan has a term of 11 years. It will cover the costs of the 260 MW Punta Lomitas wind farm, its 36.4 MW expansion, and a 60-kilometre power transmission line that will connect the plant to the national grid.

Located in the province of Ica, Punta Lomitas will have 57 wind turbines, of which seven will be installed as part of the expansion.