Triple Annual Deployment of Clean Energy by 2030

ACP CEO Heather Zichal Statement on House Passage of Historic Inflation Reduction Act.

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, issued the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). The IRA provides unprecedented multi-year policy certainty for clean energy and will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be enacted into law:

“History was made in Washington today. After decades of failed attempts, passage of this bill marks the largest investment in domestic clean energy ever. Period. It also marks the point in time when the US decided to: get serious about climate change; invest in innovation and manufacturing; create hundreds of thousands of new jobs; and ensure that America takes the back seat to no one in the race to deploy clean energy. The IRA puts our industry on a path to produce enough clean power to fuel every home in America – 142 million – by 2030, up from 58 million today. There will be three times more clean energy on the electric grid. The average American will pocket over $1,000 per year in energy savings. It will more than double the clean energy workforce, creating 550,000 jobs and employing nearly 1 million Americans by 2030. Along with these benefits, we will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent below 2005 levels.

This is truly an historic moment. We are grateful for the leadership from Congress and the White House as well as the advocates whose tireless efforts and persistence helped us get to this crucial moment for our economy, our country, and the planet.”