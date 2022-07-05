WEG to launch a 7 MW wind turbine

The prototype should be ready for operation by 2024 and regular production to start in 2025

WEG has just announced the launch of its new wind turbine platform. Featuring 7 MW and a 172 meters rotor diameter, the wind turbine will be the largest machine in operation in the Brazilian market. With its greater power and efficiency, the new design provides improved output for wind generation projects.

“We have already been successful with our 2.1 MW platform with over 650 MW of operational capacity, exceeding availability commitments, as well as with the current 4.2 MW platform, where we have already sold more than 1000 MW”, says João Paulo Gualberto da Silva, Managing Director of WEG Energy Business Unit. “To continue growing our wind power generation business we naturally keep expanding and offering our customers even more efficient and high-tech solutions,” adds João Paulo.

As with the other platforms, the main concept of the 7 MW wind turbine is designed to be competitive with reliability and ease of operation and maintenance, which maximizes energy production and return on investment to customers, in addition to bringing new business opportunities for Brazilian and overseas customers.

“With wind turbine qualified engineering teams from Brazil, USA and Germany, in addition to the expertise of producing many of the components internally, such as generators, electric motors, electronic components and paints, we will achieve important cost and quality advantages”, says João Paulo.

Differing from the 4.2 MW platform currently manufactured by the company, which stands out for its focus on specific wind and weather conditions in Brazil, the new 7MW wind turbine has been designed with features adapted to also serve other markets. Its Medium-Speed Geared (MSG) drive technology, combined with a full power drive, allows for smooth interconnection to the electrical grid, as well as flexibility to adapt and comply with different grid codes in each country. It is also capable of providing reactive energy even when there is no wind, which can bring other gains in addition to energy generation. The new design also includes modular components such as a taller tower in order to simplify logistics operations and provide an easier assembly concept, particularly for uneven geographic areas.

The manufacture of the new wind turbines will initially take at the manufacturing site in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, where the WEG already produces wind turbines and counts on a wind power operation center that controls, monitors and analyzes all units installed all over Brazil. WEG also counts on software using Artificial Intelligence and advanced analysis capable of detecting unexpected performance issues caused by adverse weather conditions.

The prototype of the new 7 MW wind turbine should start operating in early 2024 and regular production is expected for the following year.

Considered as one of the most innovative and global companies from Brazil, leader in the Brazilian and American market of transformers for renewable energies, WEG keeps innovating on a continuous basis in all areas and incorporates new products and new businesses into its portfolio every year.

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 37,000 employees worldwide. WEG’s net revenue reached R$ 23,6 billion in 2021, 54% from external markets