RWE starts soil investigations for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

RWE has started soil investigations off the Danish west coast. Up to three research vessels will acquire geotechnical data from the seabed approximately 22 kilometres from the port of Thorsminde. The collected data is important for the fabrication and installation of the main components of RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm.

The geological research vessel Fugro Scout has already started geotechnical drilling and testing at the wind turbine locations. The various information obtained will verify existing data and provide additional geotechnical parameters to assist with the detailed design and optimisation of the foundations for the offshore substation and wind turbines. Two additional specialised vessels from Fugro will support the survey from mid-July onwards: The Normand Mermaid will be equipped to obtain key parameters to better understand the soil behaviour under turbines loading area. The vessel Energy Scout will acquire key data to enable the design, installation and protection of the inter array cables and the main export cable that connects the offshore substation with the onshore grid. Thermal conductivity tests will be carried out to determine the thermal properties of the soil in and around this area of development.

With a planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. Once fully operational, which is plannedto be no later than 2027, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

RWE is a leading global player in renewables and number 2 worldwide in offshore wind. The

Thor project will help to support the company’s goal to grow its global offshore wind capacity from currently 3 to 8 gigawatts by 2030. RWE is already involved in the Danish Rødsand 2 offshore wind farm, which is located south of the Danish island Lolland, approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Rødbyhavn. The wind farm has an installed capacity of 207 MW (RWE share: 20%) and has been in operation since 2010.