French/German onshore power platform Ostwind

In response to media speculations, Ørsted confirms that it is in late-stage negotiations with Ostwind AG and the shareholders Gisela Wendling-Lenz, Ulrich Lenz, and Fabien Kayser regarding Ørsted’s potential acquisition of 100 % of OSTWIND Erneuerbare Energien GmbH, OSTWINDpark Rotmainquelle GmbH & Co. KG, OSTWIND International S.A.S., and OSTWIND Engineering S.A.S.

There can be given no assurances as to whether a transaction will be concluded and the timing hereof. As communicated at Ørsted’s Capital Markets Day 2021, we are continuously looking to expand our onshore business in Europe.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial outlook for the 2022 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2022.