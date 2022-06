Nordex receives orders for 369 MW of wind power from Colombia

Celsia Colombia S.A., producer and distributor of electricity, has ordered 63 N155 wind turbines with a total of 369 MW for three projects. The orders also include a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for a period of five years with an option to extend for a further five years.

The Acacia II and Camelias wind farms will be built in the Guajira region, and the Carreto project in Atlántico, all of them in northern Colombia. Two N155/4.8 wind turbines will be used at the Carreto wind farm, 16 N155/5.X at Acacia II and 45 N155/5.X at Camelias.

Installation is scheduled to start from spring 2023. The 63 turbines will be installed in concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters, which will be manufactured locally by the Nordex Group.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “In recent years, Colombia has become a new key country in Latin America for the Nordex Group. We will now work closely with Celsia to help them achieve their goals in their first wind energy project in Colombia.”

When the wind farms are completed in 2023, the Nordex Group will be able to boast an installed capacity in Colombia of a total of 594 MW. In 2020, the Nordex 2020 Group received a 205 MW order for the supply and installation of 41 N149/4.X turbines.

Marcos Cardaci, VP Latin American Region of the Nordex Group: “We thank Celsia for the trust placed in Nordex and our technology and we trust in the great future of the Colombian market.”

In Colombia, 70% of electricity comes from hydroelectric power and 29% from fossil fuel power plants. In order to meet the growing demand for electricity in the country and reduce the risk of outages, also caused by periods of drought, the Colombian government plans to diversify the energy matrix by increasing the use of wind power.

Celsia S.A. E.S.P. – a profile

Celsia is an energy company belonging to Grupo Argos and operates an extensive network for the generation of renewable energy with a total capacity of approx. 1.4GW. Celsia provides energy to more than 1.2 million consumers and offers a complete portfolio of clean energy solutions for businesses and homes. The company has a presence in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.