ACP begins to announce key speakers for CLEANPOWER 2022

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced its initial lineup of speakers for CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s preeminent renewable energy conference. CLEANPOWER will again bring together the industry’s thought leaders and decision makers to discuss and showcase the most important issues facing the energy industry today.

The conference focused on “Building the Clean Energy Economy” will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.

CLEANPOWER 2022 Speakers Include: ?

Tommy Beaudreau, Deputy Secretary

U.S. Department of the Interior

Tommy Beaudreau returns to Interior after serving for nearly seven years at the Department during the Obama-Biden administration, including as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, and Chief of Staff to Secretary Sally Jewell. Deputy Secretary Beaudreau has more than a decade of experience in energy development, environmental conservation, and Tribal consultation.

Richard Glick, Chairman

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Chairman Richard Glick was named by President Biden to be Chairman of the Federal Regulatory Commission on January 21, 2021 and is serving a Commission term that ends June 30, 2022. Before joining the Commission, he was general counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as a senior policy advisor on numerous issues including electricity and renewable energy. Prior to that, he was vice president of government affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States. He ran the company’s Washington, DC, office and was responsible for developing and implementing the U.S. businesses’ federal legislative and regulatory policy advocacy strategies.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance

Senator Wyden is the senior United States senator from Oregon, a seat he has held since 1996. He also served in the United States House of Representatives from 1981 until 1996. He is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He also serves on the Committees on Budget and Intelligence. Wyden is an environmental champion in the Senate and has taken the lead on policies that are helping to grow the economy including incentives for cleaner sources of energy.

“We are thrilled to have a great lineup of key players in energy policy from Washington and the clean energy industry at CLEANPOWER 2022,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “Attendees will truly benefit from the latest industry insights from the renewable energy sector as well as the legislative and regulatory landscape in the nation’s capital.”

More than 6,000 attendees and 370 exhibitors from across the renewable energy spectrum are expected, including onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission, alongside the different segments within the industries: manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers and more. Attendees and exhibitors represent over 30 countries and all 50 U.S. states.? ?

CLEANPOWER 2022 panels will include:

Building the Clean Energy Economy: Industry Executive Panel Discussion

This panel serves as a forum to bring together leaders from some of the most innovative clean power companies to discuss today’s opportunities for building the clean energy economy and to offer unique perspectives on how clean energy will continue to lower electricity costs, mobilize billions of dollars of investment and create American jobs. Panelists include:

Moderator: Craig Cornelius, CEO, Clearway Energy Group



Theresa Eaton, CEO, WECS Renewables

Leo Moreno, President, AES Clean Energy

John Zahurancik, SVP and President Americas, Fluence

CLEANPOWER 2022 Panel: Headwinds and Tailwinds of Energy Storage Market Growth

The energy storage market has accelerated rapidly, with annual installations now consisting of multiple gigawatts of capacity. Deployments are occurring across a diversity of geographies in both standalone and hybrid configurations. A mixture of technology, financial, and policy drivers are contributing to this acceleration – although not without headwinds as well. In this session, experts will discuss medium-term drivers of energy storage deployment in the U.S. and how market opportunities will change over the next decade.

Moderator: Jason Burwen, Vice President, Energy Storage, American Clean Power Association

Mateo Jaramillo, CEO, Form Energy

Jeff Bishop, CEO, Key Capture

Michael Arndt, General Manager & President, Recurrent Energy

CLEANPOWER 2022 is also hosting the Department of Energy’s?Collegiate Wind Competition?which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.???

Conference registration, exhibitor information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at CLEANPOWER 2022.