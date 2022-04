Enel Green Power inaugurates wind farm in Pernambuco

Enel Green Power Brasil, Enel’s renewable energy subsidiary in the country, began the commercial operation of the Fontes dos Ventos II wind farm, located in Tacaratu (PE).

The project has 99 MW of installed capacity and required investments of R$ 430 million.

The wind farm is located in the same region where Enel Green Power operates, since 2015, the first hybrid solar and wind farm in the Brazilian market. The asset combines the Fontes dos Ventos I wind farm and the Fontes Solar project, which add up to an installed capacity of 89.9 MW.

Fontes dos Ventos II has 18 wind turbines and will be able to generate more than 421 GWh of energy per year.

The energy produced in the project will be supplied to the free market for sale to commercial customers, through Enel Trading, the group’s marketer in the country.

In July 2021, Enel entered into a partnership with Lojas Renner to supply 170 stores and a company distribution center in the fashion retail sector, with power generated at Fontes dos Ventos II. The supply contract is for 15 years.

Renner also signed contracts with Enel Green Power to have access to international renewable energy certificates, which attest to the origin of the energy provided for in the agreement.

The maximum total volume foreseen in the contract with Lojas Renner is an average of 11.3 MW, which is equivalent to a consumption of 100 GWh/year.

In Brazil, the Enel Group has a total renewable installed capacity of more than 4.7 GW, of which more than 2.1 GW are from wind power, around 1.2 GW are from solar power and around 1.3 GW of hydroelectric plants.