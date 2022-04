ACP Releases CLEANPOWER 2022 Conference Agenda

Registration is well underway for CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s major renewable energy conference, which brings together the industry’s most knowledgeable decision makers and thought leaders and creates a collaborative platform for discussing the most important issues to industry professionals and their companies. The three-day event, hosted by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.

United by the event’s theme of “Building the Clean Energy Economy,” more than 6,000 attendees and 350 exhibitors from across the renewable energy spectrum are expected, including onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission, alongside the different segments within the industries: manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers and more. Attendees and exhibitors represent over 30 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

“CLEANPOWER is the largest gathering of utility-scale renewable companies, coming together to advance the growing clean energy industry and our shared causes,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “Attendees get a seat at the table with decision makers to help grow their businesses, while preparing for and shaping future opportunities to come for the renewable sector.”

CLEANPOWER 2022 is also hosting the Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.

Preliminary conference agenda and topics of discussion include:

MONDAY MAY 16

ES 101: Introduction to Energy Storage (Pre-Conference Seminar)

RE 101: Introduction to Renewable Energy (Pre-Conference Seminar)

Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021 – Media Briefing

TUESDAY MAY 17

Welcome & General Session (with American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal)

Industry Executive Panel Discussion

Building the Clean Energy Economy

Transition to Offshore Wind

Headwinds & Tailwinds of Energy Storage Market Growth

Texas Clean Energy Showcase

Clean Energy after the Infrastructure Bill

Ensuring Clean Power Resilience

WEDNESDAY MAY 18

The Clean Energy Market Today

Green Hydrogen Session

Financing the Clean Energy Transition

What Energy Storage Customers Want

Solar Supply Chain Challenges

Building the Clean Energy Workforce

Conference registration, exhibitor information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at CLEANPOWER 2022.