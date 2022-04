Nordex receives an order for 29.5 MW of wind power from Finland

At the end of March, the Finnish renewable energy investment and asset management platform Low Carbon placed an order with the Nordex Group for 29.5 MW in Finland. The order also includes a thirty-year Premium Service agreement.

The Nordex Group will supply five N163/5.X wind turbines for the “Mörknässkogen” wind farm. The site on the west coast of Finland, near Vaasa, will become the first operational Low Carbon wind farm in the country, with commercial operations expected to start in 2023.

Due to the good average wind speed at the site, the Delta4000 turbines at a hub height of 159 meters will deliver clean energy, capable of powering more than 30,600 Finnish homes and avoiding more than 24,700 tons of CO2 emissions.

Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex Group, said: “We are delighted to make our first deal with Low Carbon and to continue our strong performance in the Finnish market. In these volatile times, it is a pleasure to see the commitment of our customers to invest in our energy security and decarbonize our energy systems.”

The “Mörknässkogen” wind farm aligns closely with Finland’s national energy and climate strategy for 2030, which aims to increase the use of renewable energy to 50 percent of final energy consumption.

John Graves, CIO of the Low Carbon Renewables Fund, said: “Finland is a highly sought after European renewable energy market, and we are proud to play a role in diversifying the country’s renewable energy mix with clean and affordable wind power. The project will also count towards Low Carbon’s ambitious goal of building 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030. As Finland is already a world leader in the use of renewable energy sources, the project will become a major asset in the European expansion of Low Carbon. briefcase.”

Low Carbon is a leading renewable energy investment and asset management platform committed to developing and operating renewable energy at scale. Low Carbon invests in both developers and renewable energy projects through a range of renewable energy technologies including solar PV, wind, energy storage, waste-to-energy, and energy efficiency. Low Carbon, a Certified B Corp, has a proven track record in developing, building, financing and managing renewable energy assets and remains involved in the projects for the long term with a dedicated asset management team managing the assets. on the balance sheet and for third parties. With a significant international renewable energy portfolio under development, Low Carbon is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the need for renewable energy and energy security increases.