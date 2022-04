Braskem signs a contract with EDF Renewables for the purchase of wind energy

The agreement will allow the feasibility of a wind farm in Bahia and a petrochemical company to obtain clean energy for 20 years,

Braskem signed an agreement for the purchase of wind energy with EDF Renewables do Brasil. The agreement will be an agreement to enable the construction of a new wind farm in the south-west of Bahia, contributing to the installation of new renewable energy sources in Brazil. This agreement will allow the petrochemical company to obtain energy for 20 years, starting in 2024.

Braskem expects a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 700,000 tons of CO2 in this period, accelerating the use of renewable energy in its energy matrix, online with the decarbonization goals and energy transition.

The contract is the fifth long-term renewable energy contract for wind and solar sources that Braskem signs four years and the second with EDF Renewables. As a result, more than 150 MW average of energy were obtained from these sources, which represent about 30% of the portfolio of electrical energy purchased in Brazil.

Braskem is about to reach the estimated mark of 2.2 million tons of CO2 in avoided emissions. The contracts will contribute to a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions ranging from 1 and 2 to 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.