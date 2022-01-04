American Clean Power Association Announces New Board of Directors for 2022

Now entering its second year as the leading trade organization representing the renewable energy industry, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced its new Board of Directors. The Board collectively demonstrates the immense reach of the clean power industries across the U.S. economy.
“Our new Board represents the broad depth of our growing association and also reflects the diversity of today’s corporate culture. There is strength in unity of the renewable energy sector, and we are excited to have this new leadership team guide ACP into the future as the nation transitions to a clean energy economy,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal.
The ACP Board includes representatives from the wind, solar, storage and transmission sectors, as well as a diversity of individuals and business models, corporate offtakers, financial firms, utilities, construction companies, and manufacturers. The new appointments were initiated at ACP’s recent board meeting on December 6 and run through Q1 2023.
“Our members created ACP to bring together a diversity of perspectives to advance the clean power industry. The 2022 Board of Directors reflects our industry with its different technologies, types of companies, and unique leadership and perspective that each individual brings to further our collective goals,” said Craig Cornelius, the CEO of Clearway Energy and the incoming Board Chair of ACP.
The 2022 American Clean Power Association Board of Directors includes:
Greg Hall | Executive Vice President, Energy Supply, American Electric Power
Leonardo Moreno | President, AES Clean Energy
Jacqueline DeRosa | Vice President Battery Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco
Mark Goodwin | President & CEO, Apex Clean Energy
Jose Antonio Miranda | Onshore President & CEO, Avangrid Renewables
Omer Farooq | Managing Director and Head of Asset Finance, Global Sustainable Finance Group, Bank of America
Pat Reiten | SVP Public Policy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy
Jason Widman | VP Wind Energy, Blattner Energy
Al Vickers | CEO, bp Wind Energy
Craig Cornelius | CEO, Clearway Energy Group
Caton Fenz | CEO, ConnectGen
Sarah Slusser | CEO, Cypress Creek Renewables
Mark Mitchell | SVP of Project Construction, Dominion Energy
Chris Fallon | President, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions
Tristan Grimbert | President & CEO, EDF Renewables
Tom Starrs | Vice President Government Affairs, EDP Renewables NA
Paolo Romanacci | Head of North America, Enel Green Power
David Carroll | Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America
Siri Kindem | President, Equinor Wind US
Kiran Kumaraswamy | VP of Growth, Fluence
Mateo Jaramillo | Co-Founder and CEO, Form Energy
Stephen Swift | General Manager Sales and Commercial Operations, GE Renewable Energy
Rob Threlkeld | Global Manager, Renewable Energy, General Motors (GM)
Susan Nickey | Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong
JP Roehm | CEO & President, Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC
Sheldon Kimber | CEO and Founder, Intersect Power
Jim Murphy | President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy
Krista Tanner | Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, ITC Holdings
Tim Maag | Vice President & General Manager of Wind Energy, Mortenson
John Ketchum | President and CEO, NextEra Energy Resources
Dan Shugar | CEO and Founder, Nextracker
Sondra Martinez | Managing Director, NORD/LB
Joe Condo | General Counsel, Ørsted Onshore, Ørsted
Michael Garland | CEO, Pattern Energy
Michael Arndt | General Manager & President, Recurrent Energy
Silvia Ortin | CEO, Wind Onshore and Photovoltaics, RWE Renewables
Shannon Sturgil | CEO, Onshore North America, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
John Pemberton | Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Southern Power
Bill Siwek | CEO & President, TPI Composites
Laura Beane | President, Vestas North America
Matt Tetrault | Vice President of Wind Construction & Services, Wanzek Construction
Theresa Eaton | CEO & Owner, WECS Renewables
Brian Van Abel | Executive Vice President and CFO, Xcel Energy