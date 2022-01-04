American Clean Power Association Announces New Board of Directors for 2022

Now entering its second year as the leading trade organization representing the renewable energy industry, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced its new Board of Directors. The Board collectively demonstrates the immense reach of the clean power industries across the U.S. economy.

“Our new Board represents the broad depth of our growing association and also reflects the diversity of today’s corporate culture. There is strength in unity of the renewable energy sector, and we are excited to have this new leadership team guide ACP into the future as the nation transitions to a clean energy economy,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal.

The ACP Board includes representatives from the wind, solar, storage and transmission sectors, as well as a diversity of individuals and business models, corporate offtakers, financial firms, utilities, construction companies, and manufacturers. The new appointments were initiated at ACP’s recent board meeting on December 6 and run through Q1 2023.

“Our members created ACP to bring together a diversity of perspectives to advance the clean power industry. The 2022 Board of Directors reflects our industry with its different technologies, types of companies, and unique leadership and perspective that each individual brings to further our collective goals,” said Craig Cornelius, the CEO of Clearway Energy and the incoming Board Chair of ACP.

The 2022 American Clean Power Association Board of Directors includes:

Greg Hall | Executive Vice President, Energy Supply, American Electric Power

Leonardo Moreno | President, AES Clean Energy

Jacqueline DeRosa | Vice President Battery Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco

Mark Goodwin | President & CEO, Apex Clean Energy

Jose Antonio Miranda | Onshore President & CEO, Avangrid Renewables

Omer Farooq | Managing Director and Head of Asset Finance, Global Sustainable Finance Group, Bank of America

Pat Reiten | SVP Public Policy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Jason Widman | VP Wind Energy, Blattner Energy

Al Vickers | CEO, bp Wind Energy

Craig Cornelius | CEO, Clearway Energy Group

Caton Fenz | CEO, ConnectGen

Sarah Slusser | CEO, Cypress Creek Renewables

Mark Mitchell | SVP of Project Construction, Dominion Energy

Chris Fallon | President, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Tristan Grimbert | President & CEO, EDF Renewables

Tom Starrs | Vice President Government Affairs, EDP Renewables NA

Paolo Romanacci | Head of North America, Enel Green Power

David Carroll | Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America

Siri Kindem | President, Equinor Wind US

Kiran Kumaraswamy | VP of Growth, Fluence

Mateo Jaramillo | Co-Founder and CEO, Form Energy

Stephen Swift | General Manager Sales and Commercial Operations, GE Renewable Energy

Rob Threlkeld | Global Manager, Renewable Energy, General Motors (GM)

Susan Nickey | Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

JP Roehm | CEO & President, Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC

Sheldon Kimber | CEO and Founder, Intersect Power

Jim Murphy | President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy

Krista Tanner | Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, ITC Holdings

Tim Maag | Vice President & General Manager of Wind Energy, Mortenson

John Ketchum | President and CEO, NextEra Energy Resources

Dan Shugar | CEO and Founder, Nextracker

Sondra Martinez | Managing Director, NORD/LB

Joe Condo | General Counsel, Ørsted Onshore, Ørsted

Michael Garland | CEO, Pattern Energy

Michael Arndt | General Manager & President, Recurrent Energy

Silvia Ortin | CEO, Wind Onshore and Photovoltaics, RWE Renewables

Shannon Sturgil | CEO, Onshore North America, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

John Pemberton | Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Southern Power

Bill Siwek | CEO & President, TPI Composites

Laura Beane | President, Vestas North America

Matt Tetrault | Vice President of Wind Construction & Services, Wanzek Construction

Theresa Eaton | CEO & Owner, WECS Renewables

Brian Van Abel | Executive Vice President and CFO, Xcel Energy