Capital Energy signs an agreement with the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster to promote ‘offshore’ wind power

The energy company aspires to become the main promoter of offshore wind power in Spain, thus reinforcing its leadership in the renewable sector.

The MOU that Capital Energy has sealed with the CMC, lasting five years and renewable, seeks to develop a joint plan that identifies the services in the supply chain that are required to meet the needs arising from the construction of marine parks

Representatives of Capital Energy held a meeting, last November, with the companies of Gran Canaria and Tenerife associated with the Maritime Cluster to present their offshore proposal and the benefits it will bring to the industrial fabric of the islands

This new agreement, which joins those signed during the last quarter of 2021 with the main Canarian shipyards, responds to Capital Energy’s commitment to the development of the territories in which it carries out its activity and ratifies its commitment to this community, which it considers strategic for the development of offshore wind energy in Spain.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born 20 years ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to consolidate its project in the sector of offshore wind energy in Spain and, specifically, in the Canary Islands.

The renewable energy company has just signed its fourth strategic collaboration agreement (MOU) in the archipelago, specifically with the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster (CMC), whose main objective is to draw up a joint plan that identifies the services in the chain supply required to meet the needs arising from the future construction of offshore parks in the archipelago. This agreement will have five years of extendable duration.

Previously, during last November, representatives of Capital Energy held meetings with companies from Gran Canaria and Tenerife associated with the Maritime Cluster -including groups such as FEMETE, ATIREN and FEDEPORT- to present their offshore proposal and the benefits that its development will bring them. The reception to the project of the company was very good on the part of all the Canarian industrial fabric.

The now signed MOU succeeds those sealed by the renewables company with three Canary Islands shipyards during the last quarter of 2021: ZAMAKONA YARDS, ASTICAN and HIDRAMAR. Through all these framework agreements, which respond to Capital Energy’s commitment to companies in the regions in which it operates, its commitment to this autonomous community is ratified, which it considers strategic for the development of offshore wind energy.

In this sense, Capital Energy will continue to maintain contacts and encourage the signing of agreements with administrations, companies and local groups that can benefit from the driving effect that it plans to exert with its activity in the Canary Islands.

Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy, has assured that “we try to reconcile our contribution to the progressive decarbonization of the economy, through the implementation of renewable energies, with the promotion of the economic and social development of all the territories in which that we operate, as evidenced by the signing of this agreement with such a relevant Canarian entity that it will serve to promote our project in the offshore wind sector ”.

For his part, Antonio Vicente Marrero, president of the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster, pointed out that “this agreement with Capital Energy is an excellent example of the effort we are making from the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster to turn the archipelago into a territory that serves as an example of the sustainable development model in which economic policy is framed worldwide, with projects for the creation of wealth and employment that respect the natural environment. Not surprisingly, the Canary Islands have been designated as the spearhead in the ‘Marine Wind and Sea Energies Roadmap’ recently approved by the Government of Spain ”.

Irruption in the Spanish offshore wind sector

Capital Energy, winner of the two renewable auctions organized by Miterd last year – in which it was awarded some 2,200 megawatts (MW) -, is now pursuing, in the heat of the government’s commitment to this clean energy technology, to develop a portfolio of several gigawatts in order to maintain a quota of offshore wind similar to that already held in the onshore wind projects that are being processed in Spain.

According to forecasts, Spain could have an offshore wind energy operating capacity of up to 3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.