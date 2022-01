Nordex receives an order for 380 MW in Finland

Wind farm comprises 56 Delta4000 wind turbines of the latest wind turbine type N163/6.X of the 6 MW class.

At the end of 2021, the Nordex Group received an order for the 380 MW Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm cluster in Finland. Finnish utility company Fortum signed and closed an agreement with the Nordex Group to supply, install and commission 56 N163 wind turbines of the latest 6.X variant.

This is the first wind power project of the Fortum and Uniper wind and solar team done in partnership with the Finnish energy company Helen and the first order for the Nordex Group received from Fortum. The order also includes a long-term Premium Service contract.

The project, which marks the debut for the 6.X turbine variant for Nordex in the Nordic region, are located in the municipalities of Närpes and Kristinestad in southwestern Finland, south of Vaasa. Installation of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 6.8 MW, is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.

“We are extremely pleased to secure our first order with Fortum and even more pleased that our customer has chosen our latest generation of turbines in the 6 MW class. The order for the first N163/6.X turbines for the Nordics reflects Fortum’s high level of confidence in our Delta4000 technology. With 380 MW, the Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr project also represents the largest order received to date in the Finnish market and serves to maintain our strong market share in one of the wind industry’s fast-growing markets,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

