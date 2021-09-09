Capital Energy advances in the development of two new wind power farms in Galicia

The Territorial Xefatura da Second Vice Presidency of the Department of Economy, Business and Innovation of Coruña makes both facilities public information

Its start-up and that of its associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, located in the Val do Dubra and A Baña councils, will involve an investment of some 33 million euros Vilartoxo and Barrosino will combine a capacity of 40.5 megawatts (MW) and will be able to supply clean energy to more than 53,000 Galician homes each year, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 51,000 tons of CO2 Its construction, which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023, will create more than 230 jobs in rural areas and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of almost 280,000 euros

Santiago de Compostela, September 9, 2021.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to consolidate its renewable energy project in Galicia.

The Territorial Xefatura da Vice-Presidencia Segunda e Consellería de Economía, Empresa e Innovación da Coruña has released to public information the authorization requests [1] of two new wind farms of the company: Vilartoxo and Barrosino, which will have a joint capacity of 40, 5 megawatts (MW). The start-up of these renewable facilities and their evacuation infrastructures, which will be located in the Val do Dubra and A Baña municipalities, will mobilize an investment of almost 33 million euros.

In total, Vilartoxo and Barrosino will have nine turbines and will generate about 128,400 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 53,000 Galician homes. They will also prevent the annual emission into the atmosphere of more than 51,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of these two parks and their associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, which is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2023, will lead to the creation of more than 230 jobs in rural areas during the peak periods of the works. In addition, Capital Energy will permanently employ about eight professionals in the area in the operation and maintenance phase.

Likewise, these facilities will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE), as well as through leasing contracts, of around 280,000 euros. To this recurring amount is added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which will exceed 980,000 euros.

Vilartoxo wind farm:

It will be located in the Val do Dubra and A Baña councils and its construction will involve an investment of 21.5 million euros. With an installed power of 27 MW, distributed in six 4.5 MW wind turbines, it will be capable of producing 85,000 MWh, enough to supply more than 35,000 homes each year. Vilartoxo will also avoid the emission into the atmosphere of some 34,000 tons of CO2.

Barrosino wind farm:

Located in the council of A Baña, its development will involve an investment of almost 11.2 million euros. Its three 4.5 MW turbines will add a capacity of 13.5 MW and will be able to generate more than 43,400 MWh. With this production, it will be able to cover the consumption of around 18,000 homes per year with renewable energy, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 17,000 tons of CO2.

Commitment to the social and economic development of Galicia

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all the territories in which it operates. In this sense, the company has already promoted several initiatives with social entities in Galicia, mainly focused on supporting disadvantaged groups.

Among its main social actions is the signing of a framework agreement with the Association of Persoas con Discapacidade da Bisbarra de Muros (Adisbismur), whose purpose is to promote projects that promote employment, social welfare and the integration of people with disabilities from the region, and that has materialized in a first project of economic support to said association for the start-up of a self-consumption facility in its occupational center in the Outes municipality. On the other hand, the company has donated material, furniture and economic funds.