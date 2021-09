RWE successful in German offshore wind energy auction

Two offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded

RWE operates five offshore wind farms off the German coast; a further project – Kaskasi – is under construction

RWE is pleased with its double success in the German offshore auction: As announced by the German Federal Network Agency today, the Essen-based energy company was awarded two offshore wind sites. In the North Sea, RWE was able to secure a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW). A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE. The company intends to leverage synergies from its existing offshore wind farms in the delivery of both projects, which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026.

A competitor of RWE holds so-called step-in-rights for the lease in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3). As a result, a final award decision may not be made until the beginning of November. RWE and its partner Northland Power hold step-in-rights for another of today’s auctioned sites, N-3.8 in the North Sea, which has a capacity of 433 MW.

RWE is one of the leading renewable energy companies and number 2 worldwide in offshore wind. In the German North Sea, RWE already operates four offshore wind farms, with a further project – the 342 MW Kaskasi offshore wind farm – under construction. The German RWE portfolio also includes Arkona, which, with an installed capacity of 385 MW (RWE share 50%), is one of the largest offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

“RWE plans to build two new offshore wind farms off the German coast, further promoting the expansion of renewable energies in Germany. Offshore wind is one of the main pillars of the German energy transition. We are especially pleased to be awarded these opportunities in our home market. After our success in the UK offshore auction in spring, we are once again able to demonstrate our competitiveness in a challenging market environment.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore, RWE Renewables